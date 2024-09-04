INDIA bloc will ensure restoration of statehood to J-K: Rahul

JAMMU: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday kick-started his party’s election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, assuring people that his party along with the help of INDIA bloc partners will ensure restoration of statehood to the Union territory.

“We wished for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the holding of assembly elections but the BJP was not willing and wanted the polls to be held first,” he said.

“We will ensure return of statehood to the region, whether BJP wants it or not. We will pressurise the government under the banner of INDIA alliance to ensure restoration of statehood,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print