Hailstorm Causes Widespread Damage To Apple Crop In Kulgam

Srinagar: A severe hailstorm and “cyclone-like” winds swept through Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Monday, causing widespread damage to apple crop in several villages.

The storm, which lasted from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM, brought gusty winds of up to 88 km/h, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Chief Horticulture Officer, Kulgam Mohammad Ramzan War said that the damage caused by the hailstorm is being assessed.

“Several teams have been tasked to gather the damage caused to the apple crop and by evening we will be able to assess the exact loss,” he said.

While officials are assessing the damage, in Bun Khandipora, village of Kulgam hundreds of apples were scattered in the fields, with an estimated 30 to 50 percent of the crop falling from the trees.

Village head Abid Hussain said 90 families dependent on the apple crop have suffered due to the calamity. He urged authorities to sanction adequate compensation for the affected orchardists.

Orchardist Abdul Ahad Itoo, who owns an orchard, said that apples from his entire crop have fallen due to the severe hailstorm.

The damage has been reported in several nearby villages, including Mohammad Pora, Yatipora, and Arreh.

A tentative village-wise damage report by Horticulture reveals that 15 to 25 percent of the fruit crop has been damaged in various villages. The affected areas include Nillow, Sehpora, Pariwan, Arreh, Awhatoo, Odura, Gadihama, Bumrath, K Hallan, Okey, Mohammad Pora, Mohipora, Tengbal, Khee, Jogipora, Katrasoo, Kadder, Check-e-Hajan, Dardkote, Sofipora, and Akipora.

The hailstorm has caused significant losses for apple growers in the region, with many appealing for government support to mitigate the damage.

