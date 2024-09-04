Dulloo For Readying Assembly Complex On Time

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today visited the Legislative Assembly Complex Srinagar to review the progress of upgradation and renovation works there.

During his visit to the Complex, he was briefed on the progress of the various components and the timeline for its completion.

While reviewing the progress, Atal Dulloo impressed upon the officers that work must progress in full swing without any delays to complete it on time.

Dulloo visited the Chambers of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition, library hall and urged upon the Estates department to complete the upgradation works in all respects. He said that due care should be taken in ensuring proper seating facilities.

Emphasising the need for improvement in certain areas, Dulloo urged upon the officers to ensure operational sound systems, internet connectivity, software updates, new carpets and overall building improvement. He also laid stress on the cleanliness of the complex and said that cleanliness drive should be a regular affair.

He also took it an occasion to enquire about the upgradation works in MLA hostels in the twin cities and said that they should be equipped with improved facilities. He said that he will soon be visiting the hostels to inspect the renovation works being done there.

Principal Secretary, Estates department, Alok Kumar said that the upgradation work on the Assembly Complex Srinagar is in full swing. He said that the few pending works are being monitored regularly and will be completed very soon.

