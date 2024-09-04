DEO Srinagar reviews preparedness

Srinagar: As part of ongoing measures to ensure smooth and hassle free conduct of General Elections to Legislative Assembly-2024, the District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Tuesday chaired a comprehensive meeting at Meeting Hall of DC office Complex, here to review election preparedness in the District.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, Imtiyaz Ahmad, ADDC, Returning Officers (ROs) of all 08 Assembly Constituencies of Srinagar and designated Nodal Officers monitoring/ overseeing election related activities.

At the outset, the DEO gave a holistic overview of the measures that need to be taken to ensure smooth electoral process in the district including submission of nomination forms by candidates, scrutiny and withdrawal, besides trainings of polling staff, material management, home voting and postal ballot, SVEEP activities, enforcement of Model Code of Conduct and etc.

During the meeting, Dr. Bhat received the current status of on-going preparations from different units of Election Office, wherein, stress was laid on creating a conducive and convenient atmosphere for voters in Srinagar

Citing the recent directions from the Election Commission of India, DEO passed strict directions to the officers to follow and implement the recent directions as well as the Model Code of Conduct and keep vigil on violations, if any, in the district.

He directed the SVEEP Cell of DEO, to remain on the forefront in creating awareness and mobilising the voters in Srinagar for greater participation in the upcoming elections.

Referring to the aspiring voters among senior citizens and specially-abled, Dr. Bhat directed the concerned Nodal Officer to ensure smooth participation of such voters through home voting without any inconvenience.

While reviewing the process of submission of Nomination Papers by the contesting candidates, he said that Returning Officers of the concerned constituencies should remain vigilant and fully committed to their responsibilities.

In addition to this, Dr. Bilal strongly emphasized the safety and security of polling booths, polling staff, poll machinery and other units, and directed for putting in a robust mechanism in order to have a peaceful voting in the district.

The DEO reviewed the status of election training programmes, home voting initiative and other activities. He stressed the need for thorough training of all concerned officials ensuring that every member is well-versed in their election related duties.

The Nodal Officer AMF was instructed to ensure that all polling stations are equipped with assured minimum facilities well in advance.

The DEO asked the Nodal Officer SVEEP to pick up SVEEP events to maximize voter turnout in the assembly elections.

He asked the ROs and Nodal Officers to adhere strictly to the established procedures and guidelines of ECI in performing Election related duties.

He emphasized on the coordination of all election functionaries and said that all the sections involved in the election should work in unison for successful implementation of strategies and plans chalked out for elections.

Dr. Bilal expressed satisfaction over the pace, quality and the quantity of work carried out by the different units, and, as elections approach nearer, he directed the officials to maintain consistency and multiply the efforts as per the need and requirements during the election process.

Earlier, addressing the meeting SSP Srinagar extended full cooperation on behalf of the Police department for free and fair elections in the district.

