Amit Shah to visit Jammu on Sep 6 to release party manifesto, address rallies

Srinagar: Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Jammu from September 6 to release party manifesto and address political rallies, party said on Wednesday.

BJP’s J&K general secretary Ashok Koul said that Shah will release party’s manifesto in a rally on September 6 in Jammu.

He said that Shah will also address political rallies in Jammu during his two-day visit, while arrangements are being finalised for his visit.

Meanwhile, party sources said that Shah’s visit to Jammu will be a moral booster for both candidates and workers. A Shah will also visit Kashmir in mid-September to address rallies—(KNO)

