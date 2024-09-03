MeT predicts improvement in weather from today afternoon, fresh spell of rain on Sept 6-7 in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Tuesday predicted improvement in weather in next few days even as it forecast a spell of light to moderate rain at scattered places on September 6-7 in Jammu and Kashmir.

There has been considerable rainfall at few places in Jammu and Kashmir during last 24 hours till 0830 a.m. today with Kathua recording 66.6mm, Udhampur 65.0mm, Bhaderwah 44.2mm, Bahihal 36.6mm, Jammu 36.6mm, KKatra 32.2mm, Kokernag 24.6mm, Qazigund 21.9mm, Batote 17.8mm, Pahalgam 16.5mm, Gulmarg 9.0mm, Kupwara 4.5mm and Srinagar 2.9mm, a meteorological department official said.

Regarding the forecast for next 24 hours, he said, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain/thundershower was expected at many places till late afternoon today and “gradual improvement thereafter”.

As regards Wednesday and Thursday, he said, generally dry weather was expected along with brief showers at isolated places.

“A spell of light to moderate rain at scattered places is expected on September 6-7,” he said, adding, “Generally dry weather with brief showers at isolated places was likely between 8-15 September.”

The MeT office also issued advisory about intense showers at few places and said that the same may lead to “flash floods/landslides/mudslides/shooting stones over few vulnerable places.”

There is possibility of hailstorm with gusty winds at isolated places, he said,

“Trekkers, tourists and local travellers are advised to plan accordingly.”

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, 17.8°C, Qazigund 15.6°C, Pahalgam 13.7°C, Kupwara 16.1°C, Kokernag 14.7°C, Gulmarg 9.4°C, Jammu 22.0°C, Banihal 16.6°C, Batote 16.5°C, Bhaderwah 15.6°C and Kathua 25.0°C.

