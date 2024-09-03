Gusty winds wreak havoc in Kulgam, other parts of South Kashmir

Srinagar: A severe hailstorm and gusty winds swept through Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Monday, causing extensive damage to orchards, buildings, and vehicles.
The storm, which brought winds of up to 81 km/h, uprooted trees and disrupted normal life in the area.
The Meteorological Department said: “Maximum gust of the order of 44 knots (approximately 88 KMPH) during 1530 hrs over Kulgam & adjoining areas.”
It further said: “Gusty winds of the order of 28-32 KMPH observed over other places also during 1500 hrs to 1630 hrs.”
The department has issued an advisory warning of heavy rain, flash floods, landslides, and mudslides in vulnerable areas.
The Kashmir valley, including Srinagar, experienced light to moderate rainfall, bringing down temperatures and disrupting normal life.
The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rain over the next 24 hours, with a brief spell of dry weather from September 4-5. However, there is a possibility of isolated rain showers from September 6-13, with a chance of light snowfall over higher reaches.
People Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti shared a video of the hailstorm on social media, calling for urgent action to assess damages and compensate affected growers.