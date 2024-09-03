Dir SKIMS to hold charge of post of Pr SKIMS Medical College Bemina

Srinagar:Authorities on Tuesday assigned the charge of the post of Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina to Director SKIMS Soura.

As per an order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, Dr Irfan Robanni, who was holding charge of Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina has Bern directed to report to the parent department.

“Consequent upon the completion of tenure of Prof. (Dr.) Irfan Robbani as Principal, SKIMS Medical College/Hospital, Bemina, and in view of imposition of Model Code of Conduct and in the interest of administration and patient care, Director, SKIMS Soura shall hold the charge of the post of Principal, SKIMS Medical College/Hospital, Bemina, in addition to his own duties, till regular arrangement is made,” reads the order.

“Prof. (Dr.) Irfan Robbani shall report back to his parent department viz. Radio Diagnosis & Imaging in SKIMS Soura, with immediate effect,” it added—(KNO)

