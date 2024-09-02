Suhail Bukhari Joins Congress

Srinagar: Suhail Bukhari, the former Chief Spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) joined the Congress party on Sunday.
The move comes shortly after his resignation from the PDP on August 20.
Bukhari was displeased with the PDP leadership, as he was denied a mandate to contest the forthcoming elections, leading to his decision of parting ways with the party.
Bukhari had been hopeful of contesting from the Wagoora-Kreeri segment, but the party’s decision to overlook his candidacy led to his departure.
Meanwhile, the Congress party has welcomed his entry, viewing it as a boost to their electoral prospects in Jammu and Kashmir.
His decision to join Congress is expected to influence the political landscape in the region, particularly in the Wagoora—Kreeri constituency, where Bukhari enjoys significant support.
