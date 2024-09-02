Big Catch: Class 4th CA&PD employee possesses assets worth billions, lands in ACB trap

Srinagar:Anti-Corruption Bureau J&K Monday claimed to have caught a “big fish”, a class fourth employee in Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CA&PD), who was possessing assets worth billions.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar Abdul Waheed Shah, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) ACB Headquarters J&K, said that after receiving a complaint, the ACB teams were constituted and investigations were rolled on.

“A complaint was received against one Muhammad Shafi Rather of Wanigam, Baramulla that he was possessing assets that didn’t match with his income as he was a class 4th employee in (CA&PD) department also known as food department,” Shah said.

He said that the properties possessed by Shah include double Storey Residential House (under construction) at Wanigam Bala, Pattan worth Rs. 40.34 lacs, Construction of Double Stories House at Wanigam Bala worth Rs. 32.92 lacs, Single Storey Concrete House along with 05 Marlas of land at Bathindi Jammu amounting to Rs. 32 lacs.

“Investments of Rs 1.50 Crore in joint purchase of a huge chunk of land measuring 107 Kanals at Mouza Nehalpora Poshwani, Tehsil Pattan, total value Rs. 7.30 Crore in 2018. Investments of Rs 64.01 lacs in joint purchase of a huge chunk of land measuring 30 Kanals at Bhat Colony Hartrath Singhpora, District Baramulla total value Rs. 7.50 Crore in the year 2019. Land measuring 04 Kanals 05 Maralas situated on Wanigam-Tilgam road at Behrampora Kongamdara Pattan purchased for an amount of Rs. 13.81 lacs year 2011,” the officer said.

He said that Rather also possessed land measuring 20 Marlas at Bandibala Tehsil Kreeri purchased against an amount of Rs. 08 lacs jointly in 2015. “ Land measuring 30 Marlas at Chowadi Jammu purchased jointly for an amount of Rs. 40.65 lacs in 2016. (i) Land measuring 17 Marlas at Chowadi Jammu purchased for an amount of Rs. 25.37 lacs year 2017. (j) Land measuring 33 Marlas at Chowadi Jammu purchased for an amount of Rs. 49.25 lacs in the year 2017. (k) Expenditures of Rs 111.46 lac include payments of Rs 44.25 & 10 lac to two different persons. (l) Purchase of gold ornaments of Rs 24.10 lacs from Kadla Jewelers Srinagar jointly with others.

The probe conducted further reveal that in addition to above the suspect has following immovable /movable properties/investments to have been acquired & possessed by the suspect which surfaced during the probe & are subject matter of further investigations; – (a) House at Umerabad Srinagar (b) Land measuring 13 marlas at Drang Tangmarg Baramulla (c) Land measuring 1 kanal & 2 marlas at shikargah (d) Land measuring 4 kanals at wannigam bala pattan Baramulla (e) Land measuring 12 marlas at HMT Srinagar (f) Life insurance policy 1.18 lacs (g) PPF 5.50 lacs (h) Two-wheeler scooty (i) Furniture items, carpet,fridge,washing machine,samsung phone ,AC & other articles 5.

He said that the probe conducted further revealed that the suspect has accumulated huge assets without seeking proper permission from prescribed competent authority as mandated under law by indulging in corrupt practices accordingly provisions of section 12/14 of J&K Public Men and Public Servants (Declaration of Assets & other Provisions) Act 1983 have been invoked against accused—KNO

