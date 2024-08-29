Two-day workshop on microplastic pollution held at Kounsarnag lake

SRINAGAR: A two-day workshop focusing on microplastic pollution in the Himalayas was held at Kounsarnag, a high-altitude lake in the western Himalayas. The event was organized by Dr Shahid, a National Postdoctoral Fellow (NPDF) from NIT Srinagar, under the auspices of the NPDF Project, funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) New Delhi.

The workshop was precisely designed to shed light on the increasingly alarming issue of microplastic pollution, particularly within the fragile and ecologically sensitive mountain ecosystems that are vital to the region’s biodiversity and environmental health.

The workshop attracted a wide array of participants, bringing together a diverse and engaged group that included local mountain communities, shepherds who traverse the rugged terrain, trekkers who frequent the area’s trails, and research scholars deeply invested in environmental sciences. Additionally, the event saw participation from academic representatives from the University of Kashmir and Government Degree College D. H. Pora, Kulgam.

Dr Shahid, in his keynote address, underscored the growing threat posed by microplastics, which are now infiltrating even the most remote and pristine areas, such as high-altitude glaciers and alpine lakes. He emphasized the urgent need for concerted efforts to understand and mitigate this pollution, which not only threatens the local ecosystem but also has broader implications for global environmental health.

Dr Shahid further elaborated on the challenges associated with microplastic pollution. He discussed the multifaceted impacts of these pollutants, which range from ecological disruption to potential health hazards for both wildlife and humans. Dr Shahid also offered practical insights into precautionary measures that could be adopted by local communities and individuals to minimize the use of plastics, thereby reducing the risk of further pollution in these delicate environments.

The workshop concluded on a proactive note, with participants taking part in a hands-on plastic collection drive around the Kounsarnag area. This collective effort not only helped in physically cleaning the area but also symbolized the shared responsibility of protecting the natural beauty and ecological integrity of the Himalayas. The event served as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to safeguard these pristine environments for future generations.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print