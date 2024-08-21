Srinagar police designates special helpline to report election violations

Srinagar: As a move to ensure free and fair elections, the Srinagar Police has introduced a special helpline number to report any objectionable messages that may violate election laws and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Srinagar police in a post on X, as per said the initiative follows the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“In compliance to the directions of Election Commission of India, Srinagar Police has designated 9596222551 as the special mobile phone no. for reporting of objectionable msgs in violation of Election laws & MCC through SMS or Social Media platform,” Srinagar police wrote—(KNO)

