93,284 new voters take electorate count to 88.03L in J&K

Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls concludes

Srinagar: With the stage all set for the Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, the region has witnessed a significant increase of over 93 thousand new voters, courtesy the corresponding rise in the number of young and women voters, even as the number of polling stations across the Union Territory has also gone up by 209.

This came to fore as the Special Summary of Photo Electoral Rolls with qualifying date 01 July 2024 was successfully completed in all twenty districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K UT informed on Tuesday.

“With focus on ensuring accuracy, inclusivity, and purity of electoral rolls, the mammoth Special Summary Revision exercise has been completed successfully in Jammu and Kashmir. We have been able to include all the eligible citizens who have turned 18 or those who have registered for the first time, as well as to identify and remove ineligible voters, besides correcting errors and discrepancies, in order to improve the health and accuracy of electoral rolls,” the CEO said.

The CEO reiterated the commitment to enhance voter participation and inclusivity as well as to ensure the integrity of electoral processes as he detailed the notable findings of the Special Summary Revision-2024.

“As per the Special Summary Revision -2024 completed with publication of the final electoral roll, the total number of electors (voters) stand at 88.03 Lakh. These include 44.89 Lakh males, 43.13 Lakh females and 168 third gender electors,” the Chief Electoral Officer said in a statement.

A total of 93,284 voters have been added in this Special Summary Revision across Jammu and Kashmir, while the elector population ratio has improved from 0.59 to 0.60.

Highlighting the notable achievements, the CEO said that the number of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group has increased by 45,964, with 24,310 of them being women, even as the overall number of the women voters has also gone up by 51,142.

“This significant increase in the number of young electors in Jammu & Kashmir demonstrates the commitment of young electors towards the electoral process,” said the CEO, adding that the total number of young electors in Jammu and Kashmir in the 18-29 age group stand at 25.34 Lakhs.

The comprehensive Increase of first time young voters is attributed to the comprehensive SVEEP plan and its successful implementation by the respective District Election Officers, under the overall guidance of Chief Electoral Officer Jammu and Kashmir.

The CEO also noted the special efforts made during the special summary revision exercise which has resulted in the improvement in the gender ratio of the electors by 2 points—going up from 959 to 961, demonstrating significant progress in efforts towards intensification of electoral inclusion of women.

“A grounds-up, multi-faceted campaign including organising Prabhat Feris, Door to Door and Mass Awareness programs have contributed significantly to the increase in the number of women electors,” said the CEO.

Along with the increase in numbers of electors, the number of polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir has also seen an uptick, this year.

“The number of polling stations (PSs) in Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming Assembly elections has increased from 11629 to 11838 and polling station locations (PSLs) from 8930 to 9168. This increase of 209 polling stations and 238 polling station locations has come courtesy the rationalisation of the polling stations and polling locations, while ensuring that there should be a distance of less than 2 kilometres to facilitate the voters,” the CEO informed.

The CEO informed that as on date, Jammu and Kashmir has 83,191 registered Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) voters, while the number of centenarian voters (of age over 100 years) stand at 2428.

Appreciating all the stakeholders involved in the Special Summary Revision, the CEO underlined the significance of good quality, pure electoral rolls, weeded out of all errors.

The CEO appreciated the Block Level Officers and the key role played in successful conduct of the House-to-House surveys across the challenging terrains of Jammu and Kashmir, even as he noted the significant rise in the number of registered Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) voters and Migrants voters.

The CEO appealed to all eligible voters across Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their franchise on the polling days in their respective constituencies and strengthen democracy in the Union Territory.

