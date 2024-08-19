Centre defends 2019 law on triple talaq in SC, says practice ‘fatal’ for marriage

NEW DELHI: Defending its 2019 law criminalising triple talaq, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that the practice is “fatal” for the social institution of marriage.

In an affidavit filed in response to petitions challenging the law, the Union of India said despite the top court setting aside the practice in 2017, it has “not worked as a sufficient deterrent in bringing down the number of divorces by this practice” among the members of the community.

“It is submitted that Parliament in its wisdom has enacted the impugned Act to protect the rights of married Muslim women who are being divorced by triple talaq.

