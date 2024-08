NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal, who played a key role in boosting his force’s operational prowess, died at a hospital in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest, officials said.

Pal had taken charge as the 25th Indian Coast Guard (ICG) chief on July 19 last year.

The officer, who was to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) after he complained of chest pain.

