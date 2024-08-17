Setback to Pak-origin businessman Rana as US Court of Appeals says he is extraditable to India

WASHINGTON: In a major setback to Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who is sought by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ruled that he is extraditable to India under the extradition treaty between the two countries.

“The (India US Extradition) Treaty permits Rana’s extradition,” the court said in its ruling on August 15.

Ruling on an appeal filed by Rana, a panel of judges of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed the District Court in the Central District of California’s denial of his habeas corpus petition challenging a magistrate judge’s certification of his as extraditable to India for his alleged participation in terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print