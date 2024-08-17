Northern Army commander reviews security situation, counter-terror grid in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kuma Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Saturday reviewed the security situation and the counter-terror grid in south Kashmir.

“#LtGenMVSuchindraKumar, #ArmyCdrNC, along with #GOC @ChinarcorpsIA, visited South Kashmir to review the Counter Terrorism grid and prevalent security situation,” the Northern Command said in a post on X.

The commander of the army’s Northern Command was briefed on the soldier-citizen connect and operational preparedness of the force, it said.

