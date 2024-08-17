Farooq Abdullah says will contest J&K assembly polls

Srinagar: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said he will participate in the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Farooq Abdullah, said that he will contest the assembly polls, and that once the statehood is restored, he will step down and his son Omar Abdullah will contest from the seat.

He said that the Statehood has been promised by the central government and all parties are seeking complete restoration at the earliest.

Abdullah while reacting to the poll schedule, said that it is better as it will expose the readiness of parties for the elections.

He said that any decision over pre-poll alliance will be taken by the party after holding threadbare deliberations

The Election Commission of India Friday announced three-phase polls, which were long overdue in Jammu and Kashmir, with first phase being held on September 18, second on September 25 and the third phase on October 1.

Results will be announced on October 4 along with Haryana assembly results, which will go to polls on October 1—(KNO)

