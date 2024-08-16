Sinha hoists National Flag on I-Day

Srinagar, August 15: Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha hoisted the National Flag and addressed the people at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, today.

The Lt Governor has posted on X:

“Hoisted the National Flag at Bakshi Stadium, on the occasion of 78th Independence Day. As we celebrate the freedom and the spirit of unity, let us honor and remember the countless sacrifices made by our valiant freedom fighters and martyrs.

Roots of democracy have deepened in the past five years. Today I appeal to the citizens of J&K for collective resolve to ensure that the ideals of democracy should become an important part of our consciousness and our innate nature.

Today, J&K is marching ahead with confidence towards the goal of peace, progress and prosperity. Let us take a pledge today that together we will make J&K UT synonymous with achievements”.

At the UT-level Independence Day celebration event, the Lt Governor inspected the parade and took salute at an impressive march past of the contingents comprising of J&K Police, Security forces, Schools Students, besides Brass & Pipe bands of J&K Police and the BSF.

The Lt Governor felicitated and handed over cash prizes to the winners of the National Anthem singing competition. He also felicitated the contingents and groups for best march past and cultural items.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor laid wreath at ‘Balidan Stambh’, Srinagar and paid tributes to brave-hearts of Maa Bharti who made supreme sacrifices for the nation.

