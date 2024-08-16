Police establishes 19 specialized counter-terror units

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police has established 19 specialized counter-terror units across the eight districts of the Jammu province.

The move, as per the officials, comes amid mounting terror attacks being witnessed in the otherwise calm region of Jammu.

“Each of these units will be headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and will be stationed permanently in the designated districts,” they said, adding that “These units will be responsible for conducting counter-terrorism operations while simultaneously handling routine law and order matters,” quoting officials a news gathering agency reported.

The districts identified for these specialized units are Udhampur, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, and Poonch. Specific police stations and posts within these districts have been assigned to each unit for effective coverage.

The focus of these units will particularly be on the Pir Panjal region and the Chenab Valley. These hinterland regions have seen a rise in terror incidents in recent months, said the officials.

These units of police, the officials said would be coordinating with other security agencies to achieve the task.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is confident that these units, equipped with the latest resources and training, will significantly reduce the militant activities in these regions, the officials said.

