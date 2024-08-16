Govt shifts 33 more civil officers in J&K

Srinagar: The government on Friday ordered transfer of 33 officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to two separate orders which follow transfer and posting of 89 officers ordered on August 15, Abid Iqbal Malik, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir.

Malik Waseem Ahmad, JKAS, Deputy Director Tourism, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Ganderbal.

Vishavjeet Singh, JKAS, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Jammu Development Authority.

Ms. Rehana Akhtar Bijli, JKAS, Personnel Officer, Associated Hospital, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.

Sahil Jandyal, JKAS, Secretary, Jammu Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Suhail-ul-Islam, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology , Environment, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Ms. Mantasa Binti Rashid, JKAS, Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Kashmir.

Mr. Athar Amin Zargar, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Marh, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” reads an order

Ms. Sanina Khan, JKAS, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Manu Hansa, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh, holding additional charge of the post of Sub Registrar, Marh, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs, Jammu.

Nasir Mehmood Khan, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner (Nazool), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Tourism, Kashmir.

Mr. Arun Kumar Badyal, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh, holding additional charge of Sub Registrar, Gandoh, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Mr. Musharraf Ali Haf, IKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh. “He shall also hold the posted as of Sub-Registrar, Gandoh, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Also, Manoj Kumar, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Doda, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Shuaib Mohammad Naikoo, IKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Atul Dutt Sharma, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South), has been transferred and posted as personal officer, associated hospitals Jammu.

Mr. Rafiq Ahmad, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar, holding additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramnagar, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South) vice Mr. Atul Dutt Sharma.

Bashir Ahmad Padder, JKAS, General Manager, JKTDC, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Nazool), Srinagar.

Gulshan Kumar, JKAS, District Mineral Officer, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Rajinder Singh, JKAS, District Mineral Officer, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar vice Mr. Rafiq Ahmad. “He may also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramnagar, in addition to his duties, till further orders. “

Mudasir Hussain Famda, JKAS, Secretary, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Mohd. Sayeed, JKAS, District Mineral Officer, Samba, has been transferred and posted as District Mineral Officer, Rajouri.

Abdul Khabir, JKAS, Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Ms. Naseema Akhter, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Farooq Ahmed Malik, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department.

Pawan Kumar Goswami, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gool, holding additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Gool, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Ajay Salaan, JKAS, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Altaf Hussain Bhat, JKAS, Administrative Officer in the office of Managing Director, JKSPDC, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, JKTDC, Kashmir.

Also, as per a separate order, Ms. Prerna Raina, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, has been transferred and asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Abhimanyu Singh, Jr. JKAS, presently posted as BDO, Reasi, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi.

Mohd. Abrar, Jr. JKAS, presently awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Saroj Khah, Under Secretary in the office of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi has been recalled and asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Sanjay Kumar Koul, Under Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department.

Susheel Kumar, State Taxes Officer, P-side Railway Station, Jammu, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Principal Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi against an available vacancy for a period of one year, on deputation basis, subject to the condition that he shall retain lien, seniority and promotion prospects in his parent Department i.e. State Taxes Department.

