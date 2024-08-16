Congress appoints Tariq Karra as JKPCC chief, replaces Vikar Rasool

Srinagar: With the announcement of assembly polls, the Congress has appointed senior leader Tariq Hameed Karra as the new Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president, replacing Vikar Rasool Wani.

In a press release, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal stated that senior leaders Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla have been appointed as working presidents of the JKPCC.

The development came soon after the announcement of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by the Election Commission of India on Friday.

The poll body has announced three-phases for Jammu and Kashmir, which were long overdue, with first phase on September 18, second on September 25 and third phase on October 1. The results will be announced on October 4 along with Haryana that will go to polls on October 1.

“Congress president has appointed the president and working presidents of the Jammu & Kashmir PCC, with immediate effect. Tariq Hameed Karra is appointed as president JKPCC, while Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla as working presidents,” reads the statement.

It added that Congress president has also appointed Vikar Rasool Wani as special invitee, Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect.

“Tariq Hameed Karra has been relieved from his current position as permanent invitee, Congress Working Committee. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC president, Vikar Rasool Wani,” it stated—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print