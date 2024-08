Jammu: An encounter has broke out between militants and security forces in Akar Forests Of Patnitop in Udhampur district on Tuesday.

On micro-blogging platform X, The White Knight Corps of army wrote, “Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by IndianArmy and JKP was launched in Akar Forest near Patnitop.

Contact has been established with the terrorists and operations are in progress, reads the post.

