Tragic Hit-and-Run incident claims life in north Kashmir’s Bandipora

Srinagar: In tragic incident in hit and run case, a pedestrian identified as Ab Majeed Dar son of Late Habibullah Dar was killed on the spot after hit by any unknown vehicle, the accident happened in Saderkote area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Reports said that the vehicle skidded away after it hit man. The impact was such that Dar could not survive the accident.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Hajan, where the medico-legal formalities are going on, the reports added.

An official said that Police are now looking for the vehicle and have asked members of the public for any information that may lead to finding the driver.— (KB)

