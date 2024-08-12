Probing role of civilians ….: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi Sunday said that massive search operation is underway at Ahlan forest area of Kokernag, Anantnag to track down the terrorists. He said that role of civilians near trapped terrorists is also being investigated.
Talking to reporters at the encounter site, IGP Kashmir Zone said that the borders of Doda is connected with the encounter site and it is believed that three to four terrorists are present in the area.
When asked about the role of a civilian who earlier injured and then succumbed to his injuries, IGP Kashmir Zone said that the matter is being investigated.
“We are investigating the role of civilians as to what they were doing close to the terrorists. Will find out the role of civilians if any,” the IGP said.
He confirmed the killing of two soldiers and a civilian, and added the another injured civilian is being treated.