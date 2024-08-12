Encounters in Kishtwar, Udhampur

Jammu: An encounter took place between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar early on Sunday, officials said.

The officials, however, assured the pilgrims visiting the Machail Mata shrine in the district of adequate security and said there was no need to panic.

The gunfight took place for a brief period when police assisted by the Army and paramilitary forces launched a search operation in Nownatta, Naagseni Peyaas and adjoining areas following information about movement of terrorists, officials said.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and an operation is underway to hunt down the terrorists who have fled deep into the forest.

Meanwhile, a gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Khaned area of Basanthgarh in Udhampur district on Sunday.

A top police officer told GNS that security forces were continuously tracking the militants who escaped four days back after a brief exchange of firing in Khaned area.

“Today, contact was again established with the militants. So far no casualty has been reported in the exhange of fire.”

More reinforcement has been send to the area to plug all escaping routes, the officer added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print