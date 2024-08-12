Businesses in Bangladesh hit by cash supply drought: Report

DHAKA: Businesses in Bangladesh are facing a liquidity crunch as the central bank has capped the withdrawal of cash from banks at Tk 2 lakh amidst uncertainty in the country following the fall of the Sheikh Hasin-led government, a media report said on Monday.

The Bangladesh Bank set a cash withdrawal limit of Tk 2 lakh (Rs 1.42 lakh approximately) per account on Saturday, increasing it from the Tk 1 lakh announced earlier.

The central bank decided this due to security concerns as police are yet to return to work fully, following the clashes between police and students during the widespread protests against Hasina’s Awami League-led government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

