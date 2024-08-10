Solar roof subsidy, power amnesty— KPDCL reaches out to domestic consumers

Srinagar: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) today described heavily-subsidized PM Surya Ghar Scheme and late payment surcharge waiver under Power Amnesty Scheme as major steps to reduce financial burden on the domestic consumers.

Beneficiaries of solar rooftops up to 3 kwp shall now be eligible for subsidy of Rs.94,800/- thereby making the PM Surya Ghar Scheme subsidized up to 60% of the project cost of Rs.1.59 lakh. Similarly, under the Power Amnesty Scheme, domestic consumers are already getting interest waiver if they pay their principal amount due in one go or instalments, till March 31, 2025.

In a press release issued here today, a KPDCL spokesperson said PM Surya Ghar Scheme has become more attractive after UT Government provided additional subsidy of Rs. 3,000 for 1 kwp, 6,000 for 2 kwp & Rs.9,000 for 3 kwp plant, which takes the maximum ceiling of subsidy from Rs.85,800/- earlier to Rs.94,800/- for a plant up to 3 kwp under the Scheme. “UT Government shall reimburse its share along with MN&RE subsidy directly into the account of the beneficiary consumer, after successful commissioning of the plant is uploaded on the National Portal,” he said, adding that Government has sanctioned Rs.27.07 crore for 44,000 beneficiaries of Kashmir Division as UT share of subsidy, which shall be spread over till 31.03.2027.

Time-bound release of subsidy, empanelled vendors and online tracking of SRT on National Portal are the major highlights of the PM Surya Ghar Scheme for residential households. “Government has fixed a target of 1,000 solar rooftops per month for Kashmir DISCOM for which KPDCL has nominated engineers to facilitate the process of installation of SRT panels and submission of commissioning reports,” he added.

The spokesman further urged the domestic consumers to avail the late payment surcharge waiver under the ongoing Power Amnesty Scheme, which is set to close on March 31, 2025. “So far, 1.05 lakh beneficiaries have settled their claims by paying the principal amount to KPDCL to the tune of Rs.150 crore,” he added.

KPDCL spokesman further called upon the remaining 45,000 domestic consumers with huge electricity arrears to approach their Electric Subdivisions to avail the Amnesty Scheme at an earliest. “As per the terms of reference of the orders issued, there shall be no further extension of the Amnesty Scheme beyond March 31,2025,” he said, adding that KPDCL has been organising Amnesty Camps across all Electric Divisions to facilitate the domestic consumers.

