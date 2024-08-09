Govt Schemes Bringing Positive Change In Lives Of Reserved Community: Minister

SRINAGAR: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale today said that the Government has undertaken several initiatives for the socio-economic empowerment of the disadvantaged and marginalized sections of the society.

Union Minister said that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been implementing various schemes for the social, educational and economic development of the target groups.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the officers of the Social Welfare Department at Hari Niwas Guest House.

Ramdas Athawale said that the government has a mission that will ensure paradigm shift in the socio-economic condition of the people belonging to the weaker sections of the society. He said that the PM wants his ministers to assess on-ground situation and take feedback from the public to effect positive changes in the lives of marginalised groups.

Union Minister said that people should be made aware about the various central government schemes so that deserving people take benefits and justice is ensured to the last man standing. He directed the officers to implement Central schemes at field level more effectively in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ramdas Athawale enquired about the population and the reservation benefits of the SC/ST/OBC people in Jammu and Kashmir and directed the concerned officers to take steps accordingly so that benefits percolate to the lower strata of the society.

Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda gave a detailed presentation of the factual position of the reserved community in Jammu and Kashmir.

She provided details about the scholarship scheme, prevention of atrocities act, old age homes, residential schools among other things and highlighted the various initiatives taken by government for welfare of reserved category population.

Sheetal Nanda said that 15 castes have been included in the list of OBC of Union Territory in addition to the existing 27 cates of OBCs. She maintained that the reservation in direct recruitment and admission in various professional institutions increased from 2% to 4% in 2020 & from 4% to 8% in 2024.

She said that in the last five years 215829 SC students and 84072 OBC students have been provided pre-matric or post-matric scholarships.

Commissioner Secretary also said that according to census data, the UT has a population of 361163 persons with disability out of which 192000 have been provided UDID cards and the rest of the cases are being followed.

Sheetal Nanda also informed that there are 16 old age homes running in JK out of which 10 are in Kashmir and 6 in Jammu.

Commissioner Secretary informed that during the last three years, 74 FIRs have been produced in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent atrocities and hate crimes against the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. She added that the department has nominated 44 legal advisors to help in those cases and also nominated special courts in this regard. She also said that department is providing pension on a monthly basis to more than 7 lakh people in different categories like old age, disability, widows.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print