Kulgam: An improvised explosive device (IED) was found on a road in Balsoo area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday morning, officials said.

An official said that the IED, fitted in a pressure cooker, was detected by security forces today morning.

He said that bomb disposal squad has reached to the spot, and traffic movement on the Balsoo-Parigam road has been stopped—(KNO)

*More details are awaited*

