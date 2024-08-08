Statehood to J&K could be announced before October: Union Minister

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that the Centre may announce restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before October this year.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister,said that the legislative assembly elections may also be held in October.

“Polls are scheduled to be held in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh before October. I think before October, statehood can be restored and election may also happen in October,” he said while appealing people to ensure record breaking turnout.

He reiterated that home minister had announced at the time of abrogation of Article 370 that assembly elections and statehood will be restored.

He hailed the high voter turnout in Lok Sabha and lauded people for strengthening democracy.

Speaking about his half an hour meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar, Athawale said tourism has flourished since the abrogation of Article 370.

“More than 2.11 crore tourists including foreigners have visited here. People don’t fear going to Kashmir now. Earlier, they wanted to come but terrorism was stopping them from arriving here. Now LG told me peace is prevailing amid some untoward incidents.”

According to him, they have given over 2 lakh pre and post-matric scholarships to SC and above 84000 scholarships to OBC students in J&K. “SC and OBC constitute 8 percent each in J&K, but there is not a single SC family in Kashmir,” he added.

The union minister said that 74 cases were registered under Atrocities Act against SC and OBCs. “We are planning to start one old age home in each district. Currently, we have 16 old age homes in J&K,” he added.

The minister said that his party Republican Party of India will field at least 10-15 candidates in Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly polls—(KNO)

