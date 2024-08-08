Sheikh Hasina will be back in Bangladesh once democracy is restored, Pak’s ISI fuelling unrest: Hasina’s son Sajeeb

KOLKATA: Sheikh Hasina, who quit as prime minister and fled Bangladesh, will be back in the country as soon as democracy is restored, his son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Thursday and blamed Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, for fuelling the ongoing unrest in the country.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Joy said although 76-year-old Hasina would definitely return to Bangladesh, it is not yet decided whether she will be back as a “retired or active” politician.

He also asserted that the members of the Sheikh Mujib (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) family will neither abandon its people nor leave the beleaguered Awami League in the lurch.

