Search continues for militants in J-K’s Udhampur

JAMMU: A search operation for terrorists hiding in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district entered its second day on Wednesday, with additional reinforcements rushed to the area, officials said.

A massive joint search operation by police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is underway in the Pathi Nalla Khaned area of Basantgarh, where brief contact was established with a group of terrorists late on Tuesday, they said.

They said the terrorists were believed to be still hiding in the forest area and more reinforcements was rushed in the morning to expand the cordon to neutralise them, the officials said.

