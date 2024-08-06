Enduring peace gradually returning to J&K: LG

Srinagar: On the fifth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that enduring peace is gradually returning to Jammu and Kashmir and this achievement belongs to all citizens.

“In the past 5 years democracy has taken deep roots in the Union Territory of J&K. Enthusiastic participation and record voter turnout in the recently held Lok Sabha election is a testimony to people’s faith in the constitution and internalisation of the spirit of democracy,” he said in a statement.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “we have kept the flame of inclusive development and social equality burning ever-bright illuminating J&K’s journey in the past 5 years. Economically deprived section of the society has been empowered.”

Overall economy of J&K has been growing at an “impressive pace”, he said.

“Rapid growth and transformation in sectors like health, education, public works, urban and rural development and power over the past 5 years is unprecedented in UT’s history.”

The period after 5th August 2019 bears sufficient proof that women, youth, farmers and entrepreneurs have excelled themselves and they are wholeheartedly contributing to the sacred duty of nation building, he said.

“Today J&K is witnessing an era of peace, progress and prosperity. Schools, colleges, universities, hospitals and other public institutions are functioning without any disturbances. Earlier practice of daily hartals, strikes, stone pelting and bandhs are things of the past now.”

J&K is certainly on the march, he said. “The UT has made sufficient progress especially in the areas of infrastructure development, tourism, industrialization, social security, employment generation, livelihood creation, public outreach, transparency and providing basic facilities.”

The G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting opened new avenues for global partnership that helped in tapping the tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir, he said. “J&K has recorded 2.11 Crore tourist visits during 2023 which is the highest ever,” he said, adding, “Our tourism initiatives have not only showcased the mesmerizing beauty of J&K but have also spotlighted our culture and heritage. Owing to the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held in Srinagar, J&K witnessed 2.5 times increase in foreign tourist arrivals.”

To boost the industrial sector in J&K, he said, effective policy and enabling environment has been created. Investment proposals worth Rs.1,26,582 Crore with expected employment potential of 4.74 lakhs persons have also been received for setting up of industrial units in the UT”.

