Committed to empower 13 lakh farmer families: LG

Inaugurates 500 KKGs, Calls In Significant Milestone

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed Kisan Unnati Sammelan at Shalimar Campus of SKUAST Kashmir and launched 500 Kisan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs) across J&K.

Dedicating the Kisan Khidmat Ghars to the farmers of Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor said the inauguration of 500 KKGs across J&K UT today under the Phase-I, is a significant milestone in J&K’s journey under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program.

“Kisan Khidmat Ghars will serve as one-stop service hubs, offering comprehensive support, from input supply to marketing and technological assistance to our farmers,” the Lt Governor said.

Highlighting the UT Administration’s resolve for the welfare of farmers of J&K, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lt Governor informed that 1500 KKGs will be established in the second phase and works will be completed by end of this year.

“At the heart of this initiative is our commitment to empower 13 lakh farmer families, including nearly 3 lakh vulnerable and marginal farmers,” the Lt Governor said.

Kisan Khidmat Ghars will bridge the gap in agriculture extension worker and farmer ratio and bring essential services directly to our farmers’ doorsteps and taking extension network to the highest level up to the farthest corner of the UT, he observed.

The Lt Governor said the Kisan Khidmat Ghars equipped with modern IT systems will ensure efficient delivery of critical services such as input booking, soil health monitoring, plant diagnostics, market intelligence, and capacity building.

He said the Centres will also enable farmers access to custom hiring services, Artificial Insemination, horticulture and institutional data ensuring that farmers have access to necessary and timely services.

At Kisan Unnati Sammelan, the Lt Governor also launched Kisan Khidmat Ghar mobile application, designed to provide comprehensive support to the farmers.

“Our vision is to build a smart, technology-driven, and inclusive agricultural extension system that will transform the lives of farmers of Jammu Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the KKGs and the mobile application will greatly enhance accessibility to information and services, leading to better decision-making and higher productivity.

By integrating Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, and real-time data analytics, we are set to revolutionize our agricultural extension services, he added.

“Our commitment to transforming agriculture in Jammu Kashmir is unwavering. The launch of KKGs and the mobile application is a testament to our dedication to improving the lives of our farmers. This is just the beginning. As we move forward, we will continue to expand and enhance our services to ensure that every farmer in J&K benefits from these initiatives. Together, we will create a prosperous and sustainable agricultural future for Jammu Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

Farmers can use the Kisan Khidmat Ghar mobile application, for credit support, crop price forecasting, decision support, applying for government schemes, booking expert consultations, locating dealers, and accessing skilling courses, farming calendars, and guides.

The Lt Governor commended the significant contribution of HADP Apex Committee, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics, Agriculture and other stakeholder departments in implementation of Kisan Khidmat Ghar initiative.

He also reiterated the commitment of UT Administration and agriculture & allied departments to the effective implementation of HADP.

Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mangala Rai, former DG, ICAR and Chairman, Apex Committee for Holistic Development of Agriculture & Allied Sectors J&K; Dr. Ashok Dalwai, Member Apex Committee and Sh S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology also spoke on the occasion and shared their valuable inputs on Holistic Agriculture Development Program and other key interventions in agriculture & allied sectors of J&K.

Agri-entrepreneurs associated with the Kisan Khidmat Ghars interacted with the Lt Governor and other dignitaries, and expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT administration for providing them with the opportunity to serve the farming community and earn a livelihood for themselves as well.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor initiated the grant of sanction letters worth Rs 48 crore to 764 beneficiaries across the UT under HADP.

Earlier, the Lt Governor visited the stalls put up by the Agri-entrepreneurs and farmers. He also inaugurated the Office of Mission Directorate of HADP and JKCIP, and released Handbook on HADP and Guidelines on Agriculture Credits.

Sh Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Development; Prof Nazir Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Kashmir; Ms. Yasha Mudgal, Mission Director HADP; senior officials, faculty members of SKUAST, entrepreneurs and progressive farmers were present. Agri-entrepreneurs associated with the Kisan Khidmat Ghars across the districts also joined through virtual mode.

