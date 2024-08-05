Assembly elections in J&K will be held in September: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

R S Pura (J-K):The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held in September, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday, urging people in the Union Territory to vote the BJP to power for maintaining the “development tempo” and rooting out terrorism.

He said the activities of Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI have been largely curtailed in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on August 5, five years ago and warned the neighbouring country against supporting terrorism in the Union Territory.

Reddy, who is also election in-charge of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, was addressing ‘Ekatma Mahotsav’ rally organised by his party on the fifth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation at the Bana Singh Stadium here in the outskirts of Jammu. BJP national general secretary in-charge J&K Tarun Chugh and J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina were among the other prominent speakers.

“The Assembly elections will be held in September and we are sure that the people will vote the BJP to power with full majority given the changes which have been brought by the party by revoking Article 370 and extending B R Ambedkar’s Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir,” the minister said.

Lashing out at opposition parties, especially the Congress and the National Conference, he said they are talking about re-implementing Article 370, which has only brought “death and destruction” to Jammu and Kashmir through Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

“People have to decide which government they want in J&K, the one which is talking about article 370 or the BJP-led government which wants to take J&K to new heights of development, peace and prosperity,” he said.

Terming the abrogation of Article 370 a “proud moment” for the country and the people of J&K, he said nobody had ever thought of such a development even as the foundation for it had been laid by Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, who laid down his life while opposing the controversial constitutional provision.

“After a long struggle, the people of J&K finally got freedom from Article 370 which led to granting of rights to the women and other deprived sections of society. A new J&K came into being where terrorism, stone-pelting, hoisting of Pakistani flags and insult to the tricolour have become history,” he said.

Asking people not to vote for the Congress and the NC, Reddy said if they return to power there is possibility of revival of terrorism and separatism.

Reddy said the BJP is the only party which can ensure peace by not allowing Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists to target Indian citizens.

In an apparent reference to the recent terror activities in the Jammu region, he said, “We want to warn Pakistan that we will not allow terrorism to grow in J&K despite its continuous efforts. We will completely wipe out the menace of terrorism and protect our people…we are ready to die for the country.(PTI)

