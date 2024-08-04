Govt sacks 6 more employees for ‘anti-national’ activities

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday dismissed six employees, belonging to various departments, five from Police Department (Constables) and one from Education Department (Teacher) in terms of Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their “deep involvement in anti-national activities”.

The activities of these below employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State evidencing their involvement in “terror” related activities, government said in a statement.

Regarding Saif Din, it said, he is Selection Grade Constable in Police Department S/o Quasim Din R/o Shigani Bhallesa District Doda A/P Javid Nagar, Bali Charana Naki Tawi, Jammu, “is a notorious drug peddler, a habitual offender and a mastermind for generation and distribution of narco terror funding. He is a deeply motivated and committed drug peddler as well as an Over Ground Worker for the terrorists of a proscribed terrorist organization like Hijbual Mujhahidin.” He had established drug channels which are being used by anti national agencies/ elements to smuggle weapons, narcotics and to facilitate infiltration of terrorists in J&K, the government said.

Similarly, it said, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Head Constable in Police Department S/o Ab Aziz Sheikh R/o Ibkoote Tangdar, District Kupwara, alongwith two other employees namely Khalid Hussian Shah and Rahmat Shah (both working as Constables in J&K Police) received huge consignment of “narcotics from drug smugglers across the LoC from Pakistan occupied J&K”. “He had contacts with the Pakistan based terrorists, who have been involved in smuggling of narcotics, weapons and money across the LoC.”

Also, it said, Khalid Hussian Shah, Selection Grade Constable in J&K Police S/o Mehboob Shah R/o Chanipora Payeen Tangdar, District Kupwara, alongwith two other employees namely Farooq Ahmad Sheikh and Rahmat Shah (both working as Constables in J&K Police) received huge consignment of narcotics across the LoC from Pakistan occupied J&K. “Being a resident of Tangdar Karnah, Kupwara, he used his expertise of local terrain and topography to establish contacts with narcotic drug smugglers across the border in PoJK and was at the forefront of running a drug cartel in Kupwara-Karnah region.”

Rahmat Shah, Constable in J&K Police S/o Manzoor Hussain Shah R/o Panjowa Pingla Haridal, Karnah, District Kupwara had received huge consignment of narcotics from across the LoC for peddling it to other parts of the country, including local market for profit motive and for a larger game plan of adversary agency to destabilize J&K, the government said. “Being a resident of Haridal village in Karnah, Kupwara, leveraged his knowledge of the local terrain and topography to establish connections with the narcotic smugglers across the border in PoJK,” it said, adding, “The above persons, namely; Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Khalid Hussian Shah and Rahmat Shah, had established contacts with the Pakistan based terrorists involved in smuggling of narcotics, weapons and money across the LoC to India. They used to smuggle drugs from Pakistan and money generated through the illegal trade of these drugs was being used for fueling unrest as well as financing the terrorism activities in the Kashmir Valley and other parts of the Country. They were in contact with large number of drug peddlers and Over Ground Workers of proscribed terrorist organization and was a part of modus operandi for arranging funding for terrorism in Kashmir valley and other parts of the Country.”

As regards another Selection grade constable, Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo, S/o Saif-u-Din Chalkoo R/o Silikote Uri, District Baramulla, the government said, he had developed close relationship with the “terrorist associates of the area and started working as an Over Ground Worker with the proscribed terrorist organization, Laskhar-e-Taiba.”

“He was in close contact with various Kashmiri origin terrorists based in PoJK, through encrypted messaging applications and had received Arms/ammunitions for further delivery to the terrorists,” it said, adding, “Being the resident of Uri, District Baramulla, he utilized his knowledge of the local terrain to establish contacts with terrorist based in PoJK. He used to assist terrorist groups, during infiltration, by providing logistics and transportation of their illegal arms and ammunitions in the interior areas of Kashmir Valley.”

Nazam Din, Teacher in the Education Department S/o Qayam Din R/o Kirni Haveli, District Poonch is a highly motivated and “committed drug peddler and an Over Ground Worker of terrorists of Hizbul Mujhahidin outfit”, the government said.

“He had received consignments of narcotics from across the LoC for onward delivery to the drug peddlers even in Punjab. He was in constant touch with hard core terrorists in Pakistan, who ex-filtrated for terrorist training and are currently active in terrorist activities from PoJK. He smuggled drugs from Pakistan and money generated through illegal trade of these drugs, it was used for fueling unrest as well as financing the terrorism activities in the Kashmir valley, as well as other parts of the Country, being an important source in the narco terror system.”

Government has adopted a Zero tolerance policy towards the anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in the Government service, the official statement added.

