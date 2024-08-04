Div Com Conducts Late Night City Tour, Inspects SSCL Works

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri conducted a late night City tour on Friday to visit various Srinagar Smart City Limited project sites to inspect the progress of ongoing developmental, upgradation & beautification works.

He was accompanied by CEO, SSCL, Dr Owais Ahmad; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat; Chief Engineers of R&B, SSCL, KPDCL, ASP Traffic and other officers.

The Divisional Commissioner conducted extensive visit to Balidhan Stambh, Jahangir Chowk, Kaksarai & Naqishband Sahib & inspected physical progress of developmental & upgradation works.

On the occasion, Div Com issued a slew of directions to the officers regarding the qualitative execution of works and adherence to respective timelines of the projects.

He stressed on intensifying the pace of upgradation works at Jahangir Chowk, Kaksarai and Naqishband Sahib for the smooth movement of traffic and beautification of landscape.

Later, Div Com visited Sanatnagar & Nowgam Flyover to take the stock of ongoing construction works. On the occasion, he directed CE R&B to expedite the pending works so the Flyovers shall be fully dedicated to the general public as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Div Com opened Nowgam Flyover for traffic on trail basis. He said the operation of Nowgam flyover shall bring huge respite to the general public and ensure smooth movement of traffic.

Meanwhile, Div Com instructed KPDCL for illumination of important buildings & infrastructure on the eve of celebration of Independence Day to create an ambience of festivity and vibrant & colorful visuals across the city.

