Youth dies, 3 injured in head-on collision between 2 bikes in Kulgam

Kulgam: A youth died while three others were injured after a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Kulgam’s Zazripora area on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that two motorcyclists collided near Zazripora, resulting in injuries to four individuals.

He said the injured were shifted to district hospital Kulgam, however, one of them succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital. The injured was later referred to GMC Anantnag

The dead has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Reshi and injured identified as Hidayat Ahmad Reshi, Mohammad Arif Thokar and Faizan Amin.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter—(KNO)

