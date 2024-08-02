Rains Lash Kashmir Parts, Jammu Region

Highway Reopens After Brief Closure Following Mudslide, Shooting Stones

Srinagar/Jammu: Rains lashed part so f Jammu and Kashmir even as the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was thrown open for vehicular movement after a brief closure due to shooting stones and mudslides.

“The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed in the morning in view of heavy rains that triggered mudslides at Hingni and intermittent shooting stones at Mehad, Panthiyal, T2, and Kishtwari Pather,” Rohit Baskotra, SSP Highway, said.

He said that the machinery, along with the men, was immediately put into service, and the mud was cleared through the traffic.

“The vehicles, due to slippery conditions, are moving at a snail’s pace, but the highway is open,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MeT department said that Srinagar received 25mm rain from 08: 30 a.m. to 5:30pm, Pahalgam 2.6mm, Kupwara 1.6mm, Gulmarg 18.6mm, Jammu 3.4mm, Banihal 2.0, Katra 6.0 mm, and Batote 1.8mm.

It said that till August 5, the weather will be generally cloudy with spells of intermittent light to moderate rain or thundershower at many places in Kashmir and the Jammu Division and most places in Jammu Division, and on August 6 and 7, a spell of rain and thundershower will occur at scattered places in Kashmir Division and fairly widespread places in Jammu Division.

From August 8 to 10, it said that a spell of rain and thundershowers at scattered places is expected, adding, “intense showers for a brief period with the possibility of flash floods, cloud bursts, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones over vulnerable places of J&K and heavy rainfall at a few places of Jammu Division.”

