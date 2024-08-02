KPDCL set to install meters on 40,000 DTs, 1400 Feeders for reliable power supply

SRINAGAR: In order to protect distribution transformers (DTs) from damage and curb power losses, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) is installing 40,000 DT meters & 1400 feeder meters under the premier loss reduction scheme of RDSS.

This shall be besides 6.85 lakh consumer smart meters which shall be installed in unmetered flat-rate areas as well those areas where conventional meters have been installed in Kashmir Division over the next 27 months.

Giving details in a press release issued here today, a KPDCL spokesperson stated that DT & Feeder metering shall facilitate real-time monitoring of electrical system, paving way for reliable power supply to the consumers by way of remote monitoring of load and voltage unbalancing. “Installation of feeder meters shall help us in better load forecasting and relay information regarding duration and interruptions in electricity supply in digital mode,” he added.

340 feeders have already been integrated with National Feeder Monitoring System (NFMS) while the rest of the feeders will be covered under RDSS.

In a big relief to domestic consumers, living in flat-rate areas and areas where conventional/ non-communicating meters are installed, to cut down on their consumer bills, Kashmir DISCOM is set to install 6.85 lakh smart meters under RDSS to give option of digital monitoring of their consumption and daily billing trajectory to the consumers. “All these smart meters will be prepaid-enabled and will provide more accurate and real-time consumption details, ushering in a new era of uninterrupted and quality power supply,” he said, adding consumers will be able to check energy consumed on their mobile phones.

KPDCL spokesman further stated that the executing agency is under process of formulation of Project Implementation Plan for smart metering in uncovered areas. “Already under PMDP, over 3.00 lakh smart meters have been installed with nearly 1.20 lakh meters operating in prepaid mode, giving consumers the opportunity to monitor their daily consumption and billing options,” he added.

