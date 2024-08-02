ACB Arrests Patwari For Accepting Bribe

Srinagar: J&K Anti Corrupting Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that M. Ayoub Hajam, Patwari, Halqa Fatehpora is demanding Rs 9000 as bribe for issuing certified copy of online mutation in respect of land which the wife of complainant had purchased in the month of February this year. However after negotiation the amount was settled as ₹5000.
The complainant chose not to pay bribe and instead approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused Patwari as provided under law.
On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted which confirms the demand by the said Patwari and accordingly Case FIR No. 04/2024 u/s 7 of P/C Act 1988 was registered in PS ACB Anantnag and investigation was taken up.
Srinagar: J&K Anti Corrupting Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that M. Ayoub Hajam, Patwari, Halqa Fatehpora is demanding Rs 9000 as bribe for issuing certified copy of online mutation in respect of land which the wife of complainant had purchased in the month of February this year. However after negotiation the amount was settled as ₹5000.