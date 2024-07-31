Police to investigate fire in 3 KP houses

Srinagar: A day after a fire gutted three houses belonging to Kashmiri Pandits, police here have registered a case to investigate its cause, a senior officer said on Tuesday.
“Three houses and a grain store belonging to Kashmiri Pandits were damaged in a fire. The fire broke out in the house of Anand Razdan.
“The SHO Mattan rushed to the spot, fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control in around 90 minutes,” the officer said.

