Centre opposes in SC pleas asking it to refund royalty on minerals to states retrospectively

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday opposed in the Supreme Court a plea of the mineral-rich states seeking refund of the royalty levied by it on mines and mineral-bearing land since 1989, saying any such order asking it to pay the alleged dues with retrospective effect will have a “multipolar” impact.

In a significant verdict on July 25, a nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, by a majority 8:1 verdict, had held that the legislative power to tax mineral rights vests with the states and the royalty paid on minerals is not a tax.

The landmark verdict, which gave a huge revenue boost to mineral-rich states, however, led to another dispute with regard to the operation of the verdict.

