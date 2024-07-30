Kamala Harris worse presidential candidate than Biden: Trump

WASHINGTON: Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has called his likely Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, a “worse candidate” than President Joe Biden, who she replaced more than a week ago.

“I think she (Harris) is the worst candidate than him (Biden). She is far more radical left,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview on Monday, his first after Harris, 59, became the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party.

Harris officially declared her candidacy after incumbent President Biden withdrew from the race for a second term on July 20. She is expected to be officially declared as the presidential candidate by the Democrats next month.

