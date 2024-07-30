Imran Khan approaches ATC, seeks bail in 12 terrorism cases linked to May 9 riots

LAHORE: Jailed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has approached an Anti-Terrorism Court here seeking bail in 12 cases linked to last year’s May 9 riots, a media report said on Tuesday.

The 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician’s legal team, led by lawyer Salman Safdar, has filed the petitions, the Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

Khan, who is currently on judicial remand in all the cases, claims that there is no recovery to be made from him. He argues that the cases are based on malice and are a form of political retaliation against him.

