Teenager’s Body Retrieved

Bandipora: Body of the 19-year-old boy, who drowned in Herinara Sumbhal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, was retrieved on Sunbday afternoon.
Husaib Hilal son of Hilal Ahmad Shah a resident of Main Bazar Sumbhal drowned yesterday in the river Jhelum. The locals raised an alarm following which police, 13 RR of Army, SDRF and locals started a rescue operation at the site. However no trace of the drowned boy was found till late evening.
A team of SDRF launched a rescue operation this morning, leading to the retrieval of the body.
The body was later handed over to the family for last rites after conduct of medico- legal formalities.(GNS)