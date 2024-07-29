Affiliation of Polytechnics, ITIs Leh, Kargil to continue with J&KBTC

SRINAGAR: The Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal to continue with affiliation of government ITIs as well as Polytechnics of Leh and Kargil with the J&K Board of Technical Education.
The AC meeting was also attended by Advisor to LG R.R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep K Bhandari.
The decision has been made at the request of Union Territory of Ladakh in the larger interest of students of Ladakh. The UT of Ladakh does not has its own Board of Technical Education and last year the Administrative Council in the month of June, 2023 had considered and approved continuation of affiliation of Government Polytechnic Leh/Kargil and ITI Leh/Kargil with J&K Board of Technical Education till the end of academic session 2024-25.
Now, with the current decision, this arrangement shall be extended till end of academic session 2025-26 or till the administration of Ladakh UT makes its own arrangement.
The decision shall facilitate smooth admission process and timely conduct of examinations in Polytechnics and ITIs of UT of Ladakh as per the scheduled calendar of J&K Board of Technical Examination.
