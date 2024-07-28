INDIA bloc CMs boycott NITI Ayog meeting in protest over alleged budget discrimination

NEW DELHI: Several Chief Ministers from the Opposition’s INDIA bloc-ruled states on Saturday boycotted the NITI Aayog’s ninth Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against what they allege is discrimination in the allocation of the Union Budget.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut confirmed the decision, stating, “CMs of INDIA alliance will not go to NITI Aayog meeting. It is almost decided. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had earlier said he would not go, Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, Telangana CM and there are other CMs who do not want to go because NITI Aayog is not keeping pace with the country’s development, you must have seen this in the budget and NITI Aayog’s work.”

In a video statement, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin expressed his disappointment, stating, “I was supposed to attend the ‘NITI Aayog’ meeting currently being held in Delhi, chaired by the Prime Minister. However, I am compelled to speak before you, in the people’s forum, seeking justice due to the discriminatory attitude towards Tamil Nadu reflected in Union Budget 2024.”

The DMK also staged a state-wide protest in Tamil Nadu against the Union Budget presented on July 23, alleging neglect of Tamil Nadu.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar echoed similar sentiments, criticizing the Union government for inadequate budget allocations for Hyderabad.

“The Union minister (G Kishan Reddy) representing Hyderabad has not given anything to Hyderabad. We demand the release of funds for Hyderabad development,” he said.

On the Telangana CM Revanth Reddy boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting, Prabhakar added, “We are not happy with the central government and to convey that we have boycotted the Niti Aayog meeting.”

The NITI Aayog, the central government’s apex public policy think tank, includes the PM as Chairman, Chief Ministers of all states, Lieutenant Governors of several Union Territories, and several union ministers as its members.

Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and the Congress Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana were the notable absentees from the meeting.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also did not attend the meeting.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose Trinamool Congress is also part of the INDIA bloc, attended the meeting.

