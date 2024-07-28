Hort Deptt Issues Dry Weather Advisory For Valley Orchardists

Srinagar: The continuous dry and hot weather conditions have left the orchardists of the valley a little anxious and worried as the fruit crops particularly Apple and pear have/ may show(n) some adverse effect in respect of quality and quantity.

And, if there are no rains or moisture is not conserved, the orchards in Karewas and the new plantations are more susceptible to the dry climatic conditions.

To mitigate the ill effects of dry and hot weather conditions, the orchardists are advised to adhere to the following management practices.

Irrigation: At the first-hand orchardists should immediately irrigate their orchards wherever irrigation facility is available. Irrigation should be applied preferably in cooler hours of the day like morning or evening.

Mulching: Mulching is known to conserve soil moisture, be it mulching with organic or inorganic material. Grass, other crop residues or plastic mulch may be used under the canopy area to conserve the moisture.

Spraying of anti-transpirants: spraying of antitranspirants such as Kolin @ 2grms/ltr of water is advisable to minimize the transpiration loss, this will help conserve moisture.

Spraying of nutrients: orchardists are advised to spray multi-nutrients particularly containing Calcium and Boron to prevent sunburn, deficiency symptoms and other disorders.

For further guidance/information, orchardists are requested to contact the nearest HDO’s office or dial our helpline number 01943100920.

